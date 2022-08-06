Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan gives a slip to court before verdict in a case

Rakesh Sachan |

Lucknow: In an interesting incident, a cabinet minister in Yogi Government at Uttar Pradesh gave a slip to the court after it reserved order against him in a case. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Kanpur had reserved orders in a 35-year-old case of possessing illegal arm involving cabinet minister of UP, Rakesh Sachan on Saturday.

The court had reserved order after the completion of hearing in this case and said that order would be produced after few hours. However, the minister Sachan left the court as soon as he heard that order has been reserved. The minister had already been anticipating punishment in the case. The lawyer Avinash Katiyar pleading the case for the minister said that the later left the court as he was feeling uneasy. The lawyers said that Sachan had gone home to take rest. The lawyer has submitted an application to court seeking time for the verdict. Meanwhile after fleeing from court, minister Sachan was seen meeting with public in Pukhrayan, Kanpur.

The ACJM court has reserved its orders in a 35 year old case of possessing illegal weapon. Police had lodged a case against Rakesh Sachan in this matter accusing him of illegally possessing a weapon that belonged to later’s grandfather. The case was lodged when Rakesh Sachan was a railway contractor in Kanpur and had not entered politics. Sachan had started his political career from Samajwadi Party and switched to congress during 2019 parliament elections. However, during 2022 assembly polls, he left congress to join Bhartiya Janta Party and contested from Bhognipur seat on its ticket. Sachan defeated SP candidate Narendra Pal Singh in 2022 assembly election and was made minister for Small Industries in Yogi Cabinet.