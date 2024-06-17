West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari Appeals Governor For CAPF Deployment Until Durga Puja Amid Post-Poll Violence Concerns

Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s instruction, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday again visited Raj Bhawan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose along with at least 100 post poll violence affected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that he had submitted a memorandum to the Governor urging to keep the central forces in the state till West Bengal’s biggest festival Durga Puja.

“I have asked the Governor also to urge the state government to maintain normalcy in the state. Several people have voted for us and it is our duty to protect them. We are apprehending that if the central forces leave then a massive massacre will take place in the state,” said Adhikari. The Leader of Opposition also urged that the Governor should save the Constitution and also Bengal.

“Justice Kaushik Chandra asked to complain to DGP and 1025 complaints have been received. Thousands of BJP workers are displaced and Trinamool Congress goons have threatened more violence after central forces leave. All the four pillars of the Constitution have been damaged. The Governor should send a note to the central government for continuation of the CAPF deployment,” further added the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

It can be recalled that on Thursday citing section 144, Kolkata police didn’t allow Adhikari and BJP affected workers to enter Raj Bhavan despite having permission from the Governor’s office. Following the incident, Adhikari had moved the High Court and Justice Amrita Sinha had permitted Adhikari to visit Raj Bhavan with affected workers with proper permission of the Governor.

Governor CV Ananda Bose said, “I am awe struck that the Governor is under surveillance. Those affected people wanted to meet the Governor but the police didn’t allow it. But the court slammed the administration. I salute the court. We will make Bengal violence free. I swear in the name of all the saints that till the end I will fight. The affected people can meet me in Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister who is also the state Home Minister cannot meet me. All police deployed in Raj Bhavan should get transferred.”

Meanwhile, the fact finding team of BJP comprising BJP central leaders will visit the state on Sunday late evening and will visit places which are mostly affected due to alleged post poll violence on Monday.

The central fact-finding team comprising former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP Brijlal and Kavita Patidar MP visited Kolkata late Sunday evening and met the affected party workers at Maheshwari Bhawan in central Kolkata.

Talking to the media, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned why there is violence in West Bengal after every election? “I have asked the party’s legal team to move to the High Court seeking protection for the displaced workers. The affected workers don't feel safe under state police. We have spoken with the people and the party will do the needful,” said Prasad.

Meanwhile, a bomb scare took place near Maheshwari Bhawan before the central leaders visited the place. Bomb squad with sniffer dogs were brought to check the mysterious ball that was found on the divider on the street. Till the time of reporting it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a bomb or not.