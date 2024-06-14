West Bengal: Calcutta HC Allows Suvendu Adhikari, Post-Poll 'Victims' To Visit Raj Bhavan If Permitted

Suvendu Adhikari, LoP | File Photo

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the West Bengal government, Calcutta High Court on Friday had allowed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to go to Raj Bhawan with the post-poll victims to meet the Governor.

According to High Court sources, Justice Amrita Sinha had asked Adhikari to take fresh permission from Governor CV Ananda Bose as permission for visiting Thursday has got ‘over’.

Notably, Adhikari along with several displaced and affected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were stopped by police while they were entering Raj Bhavan despite having permission of the Governor.

However, the court observed that identities of the victims cannot be documented as they may be harassed in future. “Adhikari will have to take necessary permission from the Governor of how many people he will take along with him,” said the court sources quoting the Justice.

The sources also mentioned that the lawyer defending the police said that previously Adhikari was never stopped from meeting the Governor and also that there were several people on Thursday and that the priority of the state police is the security of both the Governor and the Leader of Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Governor earlier this day had visited the victims at Maheswari Bhawan, the shelter, after they were prevented from entering Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

The Governor had also written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking how the police can stop the victims from entering Raj Bhavan despite having necessary permission from the Governor’s office.