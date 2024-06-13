West Bengal: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Moves HC After Kolkata Police Stopped Him From Entering Raj Bhavan |

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to move Calcutta High Court after Kolkata police barred him from entering Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose with post poll violence affected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

The city police citing Section 144 had set up barricades at the entrance of the Governor House’s North gate and the Leader of Opposition along with affected BJP workers had to wait outside for more than one hour.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that such an incident never happened in the history of police and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly instructing the police to bar the Leader of Opposition.

“I have written permission of the Governor that I can meet him along with affected party workers. We have 39 percent of votes and Mamata Banerjee is trying to instigate us. We will not play violent politics but will move court over this incident. Such an act was not expected,” said Adhikari.

The Leader of Opposition also mentioned that the Governor had sought a report from the Chief Secretary over the incident. “CP Vineet Goyal is also behind such an act,” added the LoP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh sarcastically added, “Dilip Ghosh is displaced in BJP. Adhikari should have taken Dilip Ghosh to Raj Bhavan. Does Adkhikari know what act the Governor himself has committed? He is taking the alleged affected people to this sort of Governor.”

Meanwhile, a four member TMC delegation is scheduled to visit Khejuri where TMC workers are facing alleged violence from the alleged saffron camp supporters.