 VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits AIIMS, Rishikesh To Enquire About His Mother's Treatment
During his stay at the hospital for nearly three hours, Adityanath also met those who were injured in the Rudraprayag road accident that killed 15 tourists on Saturday. He also assured the injured persons of all possible help from the UP government.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
Rishikesh, Jun 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to enquire about his mother Gayatri Devi who is admitted to the hospital for an eye treatment, hospital sources said.

Many of the victims of the Rudraprayag accident are residents of UP's Noida, Mathura and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met Gayatri Devi and enquired about her health from the doctors.

