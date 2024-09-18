Special Langar With 4000 kg Of Sweet Rice Held At Ajmer Sharif Dargah To Celebrate PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Visuals Surface

Images From Ajmer Sharif Dargah | IANS

Ajmer: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a special langar was organised at the Badi Deg of Sufi Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz's Dargah in Ajmer on Tuesday.

As part of the Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight), 4000 kg of sweet rice was prepared.

Preparations for the langar, including decorations around the Deg, began early in the day.

Rajasthan: Ajmer will mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday with a special event at the Dargah, where a 37-foot-wide pot will cook 4,000 kg of sweet rice. This historic pot, gifted by Akbar, is unique to the Dargah pic.twitter.com/hbPZa3O7PU — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2024

Statement Of Syed Afshan Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin (Caretaker) Of The Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Speaking about the event, Syed Afshan Chishty, the Gaddi Nashin (caretaker) of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, said, "Look, it is being done here, it is a very good atmosphere, it is already 3 o'clock in the morning and you can see that even at this time people are very excited and people are sitting and eating the langar that we have arranged in the name of Haj Garib Nawaz. On the occasion of PM sahab's birthday, everyone is eating here and even at 3 o'clock in the morning, the service of langar that we bought is the real message. We are seeing that every person gets the langar, no one should be deprived of Garib Nawaz's langar and prayers for PM sahab."

"We also invite him to come to Ajmer Sharif, Dargah Sharif, and we hope that PM sahab will soon visit Ajmer Sharif. We have full hope because this time, there is love in the message, peace in the message, and this is the message that PM Narendra Modi sahab has always given: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas.' So, we give him the invite to visit Ajmer Sharif as well and Sharif with love," he added.

Statement Of Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman Of The Chishty Foundation

The langar was distributed to all the pilgrims present at the Dargah. Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, said, "It is 3 am here, and the langar has started being distributed to all. The pilgrims are seated, and langar is being distributed with prayers. It is a happy occasion, and the Seva Pakhwada has started from the beg Deg in Ajmer Dargah. On the birthday of the respected Prime Minister, this langar is being served to all pilgrims on the initiative of the Indian Minority Foundation. Langar will also be served in nearby villages."

"For centuries, Khwaja Garib Nawaz has spread the message of service to humanity. He said if we want to get closer to God, we should embrace three qualities: compassion like the sun, grace like a river, and hospitality like the earth. This tradition of serving langar at the Dargah has continued for over 800 years. Today, we pray for the 140 crore citizens of our country, for their health and well-being, and the nation's prosperity and reputation in the world. We hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will soon visit Ajmer Sharif, and we invite him to join us in this sacred service," he added.

He further said, the langar, which is pure vegetarian, is served to people of all religions to symbolise the message of unity in diversity that Khwaja Garib Nawaz has preached for centuries. The event, organised with the support of the Indian Minority Foundation and the Chishty Foundation, was attended by locals and pilgrims from various faiths.

The langar continued until the early morning, with prayers being offered for the nation and its people.