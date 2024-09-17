'Wishing You A Long & Healthy Life': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes To PM Modi On His 74th Birthday

Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with PM Modi in the Parliament | File

Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

Rahul, in a post on X, wrote, “Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2024

Many other leaders from the opposition parties extended greetings to the Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also wished PM Modi. In a post on X he wrote: "Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I wish you a long and healthy life."

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

@narendramodi — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 17, 2024

'Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister posted on X.

— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile BJP leaders also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde while wishing PM Modi said, "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life," Shinde said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," Shinde added.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "It is PM Narendra Modi's birthday today. I extend him greetings on this occasion. May he be blessed with a long life and the strength to serve the nation...PM Modi has brought laurels to the country before… pic.twitter.com/oOe6XuWGP8 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also extended his warm wishes to PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji." he wrote on Social media platform X.

He further said "Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!"

Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.



Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart.



pic.twitter.com/PlzFdoIoGY — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 16, 2024

Famous sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"May Mahaprabhu's blessings be with you always and your dreams of a Viksit Bharat be realized. Happy birthday, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," he wrote on X

On this occasion, he also dedicated a sand art to PM Modi.

"Please accept my good wishes through this sand art installation in New Delhi. Jai Jagannath!" he added.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/tNu9q12dhl — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 16, 2024

On his 74th birthday, Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar. According to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will proceed to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School of Bhubaneswar.

During his stay in the slum, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the PM Awas beneficiaries.

The PM will leave the slum and later go to the Janata Maidan, where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana.