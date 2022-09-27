Spate of NIA raids against PFI continues, officials conduct searches in Maharashtra, Karnataka and six other states

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches across 25 locations in eight states including Maharashtra and Karnataka. The raids are part of their probe in terrorism charges on Popular Front of India, stated TV reports.
The central probe agency and Anti-Terrorism Squad had earlier raided many locations across the country. They also arrested over 20 people.
This is a developing story, further details awaited
