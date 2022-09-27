Pan-India raids on PFI continues by NIA in 8 states, 50 detained so far

Pan-India raids on PFI continues by NIA in 8 states, 4 detained so far | ANI

Trouble continues to mount for the Popular Front of India (PFI) as the National Investigation Agency is conducting new raids across 25 locations in eight states early this morning.

The joint raids by a central agency and the Delhi police are being conducted for PFI leaders and their allies in Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Reportedly, more than 50 people have been detained, and their arrests will depend on further interrogation. In UP, four people have been taken into custody, while more than four people are detained in the national capital. Assam Police CPRO said that 25 PFI leaders and members have been arrested so far today in districts including Kamrup Rural (5), Goalpara (10), Karimganj (1), Udalguri (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (3), Barpeta (2), Baksa (2).

The raids are being carried out on the basis of inputs gathered during last week's searches and the arrest of PFI leaders for their alleged terror activities.

So far, in Karnataka, raided the PFI leaders' residences in six districts, including Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, and Mangaluru. While in the national capital, the raids were conducted in Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area, Rohini, and, Jamia.

The recent raids come a week after more than 106 members of PFI were arrested by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency is currently investigating a total of 19 PFI related cases. The Central agency has stated that over 46 accused were arrested and later convicted in 2010 and 2011.