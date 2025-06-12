 SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Immediate Clarification On Air India Crash, Urges Maximum Relief Measures
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Immediate Clarification On Air India Crash, Urges Maximum Relief Measures

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called for "immediate clarification" regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. | File Pic

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called for "immediate clarification" regarding the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, stressing the need to "dispel any doubts" surrounding the tragic incident involving flight AI-171, which was carrying 242 people — including 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew members, and two pilots.

Taking to social media platform X, Akhilesh Yadav said: “There should be immediate clarification of the Ahmedabad plane crash so that all doubts can be eradicated. Prayers for all passengers and crew members. The highest level of rescue, relief, and treatment should be provided.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway into the crash of the London-bound flight, which went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB, crashed just outside the airport perimeter minutes after departure.

According to officials, the aircraft took off at 13.39 IST from Runway 23. A Mayday call was issued shortly after takeoff, but no further communication was received from the cockpit. The flight was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a veteran with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged approximately 1,100 hours.

article-image

Eyewitnesses and airport personnel reported thick black smoke rising from the crash site. The DGCA stated that emergency services were dispatched immediately, and rescue operations are still ongoing. Preliminary findings indicate that the aircraft may have failed to achieve sufficient altitude after takeoff, resulting in the crash just outside the airport boundary.

DGCA officials are currently on site, gathering flight data, voice recordings, and eyewitness accounts. Boeing representatives are also expected to assist in the investigation.

The incident marks one of the most serious aviation accidents in India in recent years involving a wide-body aircraft. Authorities have not yet released any confirmed details regarding casualties or survivors.

While initial speculation points to possible engine failure or a flight control malfunction, officials have urged the public and media to avoid premature conclusions until the investigation yields official findings.

article-image

In response to the tragedy, Air India has activated its emergency response centre and deployed dedicated support teams to assist the families of passengers and crew members.

According to an official statement from the airline, the flight, which departed Ahmedabad at 13:38 hours, was carrying passengers from multiple nationalities: 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens.

Ahmedabad Police has also announced an emergency number: 07925620359.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

