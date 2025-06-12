Ahmedabad Police: Plane Hit Doctors’ Hostel Shortly After Takeoff, Rescue Work Underway Amid Flight Suspension

The London-bound Air India flight crashed into a doctors' hostel near the Ahmedabad Airport shortly after took off on Thursday | X @bishwamaurya_

Ahmedabad: The London-bound Air India flight crashed into a doctors' hostel near the Ahmedabad Airport shortly after took off on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Providing an update on the flight that crashed carrying 242 people including 12 crew members onboard, the senior Ahmedabad police officer stated that about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the crash site had been cleared. He also appealed to the public to cooperate for the green corridor for the ambulance.

"After the takeoff, the plane crashed here and after a preliminary enquiry, we got to know that the ... plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel. After a few minutes of the incident, the concerned authorities reached the spot... We have cleared about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the area... We urge all the people to cooperate with us so that we can make a green corridor for the ambulance to go to the hospital," the senior officer stated.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure a safe and efficient rescue operation with the Gujarat government mobilising three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site.

The Ahmedabad City Police has issued an emergency number for the police emergency services and to get necessary information related to the plane crash.

"Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359," Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X.

Ahmedabad City Police emergency number for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.

07925620359#AhmedabadPlaneCrash#PlaneCrash#AhmedabadCityPolice#Emergency pic.twitter.com/QH9pJmCY3M — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) June 12, 2025

The flight operations at the Ahmedabad airport have been suspended temporarily until further notice following the Air India plane crash, according to an official spokesperson.

According to DGCA, the London-bound Air India flight crashed in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad following the take off at 01:38 pm on Thursday.The Boeing aircraft was carrying 242 people including 12 crew members.

"As a result of Air India plane crash incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice", according to a statement by SVPIA spokesperson.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.