'Our Thoughts Are With All Those Affected': UK High Commission On Air India AI-171 Plane Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport

New Delhi: The UK High Commission in India has said that it is aware of the tragic plane crash in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport and is working with local authorities to establish the facts and provide support.

The ill-fated flight was en route from Ahmedabad to London.

In a statement shared on X, the UK High Commission in India said, "We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000

The UK High Commission in India also shared a helpline number for British nationals requiring consular assistance. "British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000," it said.

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the crash and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said in a statement.

He added that the airline's immediate focus is on extending full support to those impacted by the tragedy.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," Chandrasekaran said.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team have been set up for families seeking information," he added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation. "On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by with First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.

