Ahmedabad Plane Crash Renews Debate On India's Air Safety Amid Reminders Of Past Aviation Disasters

New Delhi: The Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad on Thursday has turned the focus on civil aviation safety in the country, with the last major tragedy being recorded in 2020 in Calicut, which claimed 21 lives.

While the 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air Collision on November 12, 1996, which killed 349 people, remains the worst air tragedy in the country, some of the major civilian air crashes over the past decades include:

August 7, 2020, Calicut (Kozhikode) Air Crash: Air India Express Flight 1344 from Dubai crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport, killing 21 people. The aircraft skidded off a wet runway and broke into two.

May 22, 2010, Mangalore Air Crash: Air India Express Flight 812 overshot the runway at Mangalore, resulting in 158 deaths. The aircraft broke apart after falling into a gorge.

July 17, 2000, Patna Air Crash : A Boeing 737 on Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed during landing at Patna, killing over 60 people. Loss of control due to pilot error was the cause.

November 12, 1996, Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision: Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 collided near Delhi, killing all 349 people on both aircraft. The cause was pilot error and miscommunication with air traffic control.

April 26, 1993, Aurangabad Air Crash: Indian Airlines Flight 491, a Boeing 737, crashed after takeoff from Aurangabad, hitting a truck and power lines, killing 55 people.

August 16, 1991, Imphal Air Crash: Indian Airlines Flight 257 crashed near Imphal, killing all 69 on board.

February 14, 1990, Bangalore Air Crash: Indian Airlines Flight 605, an Airbus A320, crashed on approach to Bangalore, killing 92 people.

October 19, 1988, Ahmedabad Air Crash: Indian Airlines Flight 113 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 133.

June 21, 1982, Bombay Air Crash: Air India Flight 403 crashed at Bombay airport, killing 17.

January 1, 1978, Bombay Air Crash: Boeing 747 on Air India Flight 855 crashed into the Arabian Sea after takeoff from Mumbai, killing all 213 on board.

