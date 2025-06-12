 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Authorities Issue Dedicated Emergency Numbers - Check Here
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Authorities Issue Dedicated Emergency Numbers - Check Here

Authorities released emergency numbers for providing information regarding the plane crash

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | (Photo Courtesy: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Ahmedabad: Over 100 people reportedly lost their lives after a London-bound Air India flight (AI171) crashed into a medical college hostel within two minutes after take off from Ahmedabad Airport. The plane crashed at around 1:40 pm in the Meghaninagar area.

The flight was headed to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom. Authorities released emergency numbers to provide information regarding the plane crash.

Emergency Number issued by Gujarat Police:

07925620359

Air India Flight Hotline Number:

18005691444

Air India Dedicated Emergency Number:

9974111327

Air India's Statement:

Air India in an X post confirmed that there were 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

“The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals,” Air India said in a statement.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident,” it added.

PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah, and took stock of the crash incident.

As per sources, the PM has asked both ministers to rush to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.

