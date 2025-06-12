 Ahmedabad plane crash: What We Know About Pilot & Co-pilot Of London Bound Air India Flight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad plane crash: What We Know About Pilot & Co-pilot Of London Bound Air India Flight

Ahmedabad plane crash: What We Know About Pilot & Co-pilot Of London Bound Air India Flight

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight was operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
ANI

A London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight was operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar. Captain Sabharwal, a highly experienced Line Training Captain (LTC), had logged 8,200 flight hours, while First Officer Kundar had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) records indicate the aircraft took off from Ahmedabad's Runway 23 at 13:39 local time. Shortly after departure, the crew issued a MAYDAY distress call but then ceased all communication. The plane crashed beyond the airport perimeter moments later. The DGCA, citing ANI reports, confirmed dense black smoke was visible at the crash site immediately after impact.

Following the incident, flight operations at Ahmedabad Airport have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Caught On Camera; Horrific Visual Shows Moment When Aircraft Burst Into Flames
article-image

Air India confirmed in a social media statement that the Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The nationalities included 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 1 Portuguese nationals.

Pained beyond words: HM Shah

In an X post, Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the tragic incident. "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...