Explained: What Is Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner? Air India Jet Carrying 242 Passengers That Crashed Near Ahmedabad Airport

Ahmedabad: As rescue teams comb through the wreckage of the Air India AI171 crash near Ahmedabad, attention has turned to the aircraft itself, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, once hailed as the future of long-haul flying.

The London-bound flight, carrying 242 people including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 struggles to gain altitude shortly after departing Ahmedabad bound for London. It seems to stall and crashes into a residential area. The plane, a Boeing 788 was never involved in a fatal crash until today. pic.twitter.com/ppnLTpirQu — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) June 12, 2025

The flight, which departed at 1:38 PM, went down near Meghani Nagar after issuing a distress call. At least 30 fatalities have been reported. Eyewitnesses described thick black smoke billowing from the crash site, and footage from the scene showed emergency personnel rushing injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Row of ambulances arrive at the Civil Hospital following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/l0C2phj3GY — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

What Is the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner?

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is a mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet that first flew in 2009. It was designed for efficiency and comfort, with a primary structure made of carbon fibre-reinforced polymer, accounting for 50% of its build, making it significantly lighter and more fuel-efficient than traditional aluminium aircraft.

It features raked wingtips and a streamlined nose design, contributing to lower drag and smoother airflow. Popular among major global airlines like Qatar Airways, British Airways, American Airlines, and Air India, the 787-8 typically seats around 242 passengers in a two-class configuration.

Compared to its siblings, the 787-9 and 787-10, the 787-8 has a shorter fuselage but can travel up to 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 km), making it ideal for long-haul international routes such as Ahmedabad to London.

Designed for Passenger Wellbeing

The Dreamliner series is lauded for its cabin experience. It maintains a lower cabin altitude, equivalent to 6,000 feet, alongside higher humidity and better air quality, all of which reduce jet lag and fatigue.

It also boasts the largest windows on any commercial aircraft, complete with electronic dimming, and adjustable lighting systems that simulate natural daylight transitions to ease passengers through time zone changes. Advanced acoustic technology keeps cabin noise levels lower than older-generation aircraft, improving overall comfort.

In the meantime, the crash has raised renewed scrutiny on the performance and safety of one of aviation’s most ambitious designs.