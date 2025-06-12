 Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad: Here's A List Of Disastrous Civilian Tragedies That Shook India's Aviation Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad: Here's A List Of Disastrous Civilian Tragedies That Shook India's Aviation Sector

Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad: Here's A List Of Disastrous Civilian Tragedies That Shook India's Aviation Sector

Air India flight AI171 with destination to Gatwick in London, crashed on Thursday, shortly after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational, and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, the airport said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad: Here's A List Of Disastrous Civilian Tragedies That Shook India's Aviation Sector | (Photo Courtesy: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Ahmedabad: Air India flight AI171 with destination to Gatwick in London, crashed on Thursday, shortly after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational, and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, the airport said.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that among the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 Britishers, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Read Also
Ahmedabad plane crash: What We Know About Pilot & Co-pilot Of London Bound Air India Flight
article-image

Air India's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airlines said.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde & Other Leaders Express...
article-image

This tragic incident evokes memories of previous air disasters that have profoundly shaped India's aviation narrative. Below is a list of the most catastrophic air tragedies in the country's history.

One of the most tragic incidents was the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision on November 12, 1996. The accident involved a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747, which collided in mid-air with Kazakhstan Airlines Flight 1907. All 349 people on board both planes were killed, making it the deadliest mid-air collision in history.

In 2010, Air India Express Flight, flying from Dubai to Mangalore, overshot the runway on landing at Mangalore International Airport, killing 158 passengers.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: Air India Sets Up Emergency Response Center Following AI-171 Plane Crash
article-image

In 1988, Indian Airlines Flight crashed on its final approach to Ahmedabad Airport due to pilot error, resulting in 130 casualties.

In January 1978, Air India Flight 855 plunged into the Arabian Sea shortly after it took off from Mumbai. All 213 passengers on board died.

In 1990, Indian Airlines Flight 605 crashed, resulting in 92 casualties.

In 1993, Indian Airlines Flight 491 crashed into a truck at the end of the runway at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, resulting in 55 casualties.

On July 17, 2000, Alliance Air Flight crashed in a residential estate of Patna in Bihar. 55 people on board were killed in the incident.

Similarly, in 2020, Air India Express Flight, flying from Dubai to Kozhikode, overshot the runway, killing 18 people.

Read Also
'Our Thoughts Are With All Those Affected': UK High Commission On Air India AI-171 Plane Crash Near...
article-image

In addition to these civilian disasters, India has also witnessed several military crashes.

On July 22, 2016, an Indian Air Force plane crashed in the Bay of Bengal, resulting in approximately 29 casualties.

In 2019, another plane of the same design crashed in hilly terrain in Arunachal Pradesh after it lost contact with ground control, resulting in 13 casualties.

In April 2025, A jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training mission near Jamnagar Air Force Station, resulting in 1 casualty.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...