Sonia Gandhi Reveals Ownership Of Ancestral Property In Italy Worth Nearly ₹27 Lakh In Rajya Sabha Nomination Affidavit

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi | Twitter

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has property in Italy. She has a share in the ancestral property there. In the affidavit given in her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Sonia mentioned her share in her father's property in Italy.

Sonia Gandhi's ancestral home is in Louisiana, Italy and as per her affidavit, the value of her share in the property is nearly Rs 27 lakh. Sonia gets income from her share in this property. For this, citing the license of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), she has mentioned the income from ancestral property and its current value.

The affidavit revealed that Sonia Gandhi has total assets worth Rs 12.53 crore. In comparison to the Lok Sabha elections, her movable and immovable assets have increased by Rs 72 lakh in five years. She has 88 kg of silver and 1,267 grams of gold and jewellery.

Sonia has three bighas (2529.28 square meters) of agricultural land in Deramandi village, New Delhi, its total market value is said to be Rs 5.88 crore at the current market rate of Rs 23,280 per square meter.

Sonia Gandhi has mentioned salary as an MP, royalty income, interest on bank deposits, dividends from mutual funds, and capital gains as sources of her income.

Sonia Gandhi also gets a royalty from books. Sonia has agreements with Penguin Book India, Oxford University Press, Ananda Publishers, and Continental Publications. Receipt of a royalty of Rs 1.69 lakh from Oxford University Press has been mentioned in the affidavit. She does not own any two-wheeler or four-wheeler vehicles.