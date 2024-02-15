Sonia Gandhi Will Not Contest In The Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections; Pens Emotional Letter To Rae Bareli Voters

Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha | File

In a poignant announcement on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, veteran leader of the Indian National Congress, conveyed to the electorate of her Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh that she would not be contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing health and age concerns.

Sonia Gandhi has been the steadfast representative of Rae Bareli since 2004. The 77-year-old Congress stalwart also subtly indicated the potential entry of a family member into the political arena from the Rae Bareli segment.

This disclosure from Sonia Gandhi followed her filing of nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan, just a day prior.

Expressing her sentiments in Hindi, she articulated, "I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I owe it to you, and I have always endeavored to uphold your trust. However, due to health and age considerations, I have resolved not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

"After this resolution, I may not have the opportunity to directly serve you, but my spirit and allegiance will forever remain with you. I trust in your enduring support for me and my family in the times ahead, just as you have consistently shown in the past," Sonia Gandhi conveyed in her heartfelt message.

Acknowledging the steadfast support of the electorate amidst life's trials and tribulations, she remarked, "Despite the challenges faced during the last two electoral contests, your unwavering support for me has been a constant source of strength. My gratitude knows no bounds."

"Due to health concerns and advancing age, I find myself unable to partake in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections," Gandhi reiterated, assuring her constituents of her perpetual solidarity despite stepping back from direct political engagement.

"I am confident that you will persist in supporting me and my family through every adversity, as you have always done," she affirmed, echoing the enduring bond between her and the people of Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Rumoured Candidacy for Rae Bareli Seat

Speculation is now rife regarding the potential candidacy of Sonia Gandhi's daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections.

It is noteworthy that Amethi and Rae Bareli, historically strongholds for the Congress party, saw a dramatic turn of events in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when party leader Rahul Gandhi lost his parliamentary seat to BJP's Smriti Irani.