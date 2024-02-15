Bhopal: Congress’s Attitude Lacklasture In House, Govt Heaves Sigh Of Relief

Congress | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session of the MP House concluded on Wednesday. It was an important session of the assembly after the members of the House were administered oath.

Although there were major issues, the opposition failed to corner the government. As the session of the MP House was going on, the Bihar House was also in progress. But when the entire country is discussing the speech of former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav in the Bihar House, there is no mention of the speech of the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and that of his deputy Hemant Katare in the MP House.

Because of the Congress’s lacklustre attitude, the government heaved a sigh of relief. Whether it is Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s strategy or the Congress’s failure to raise the issues properly, the opposition was in disarray. Vijayvargiya’s strategy to deal with Harda tragedy came handy for the government. He kept the tragedy away from the discussion in the House through an adjournment motion on it. It happened for the first time that such a tragedy occurred a day before the beginning of the assembly session, and that the opposition failed to corner the government.

Apart from the Harda firecracker factory blast, the opposition failed to raise the issues like a tribal youth being made naked and beaten up, government’s failure to declare the results of the Patwari recruitment examination, the pulling down of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue by a tractor-trolley, court’s comments on nursing colleges and the damaging of crops.

These were the issues that the Congress could have forcefully raised in the House. The opposition legislators could not even silence the government with reasons and data. Besides vote-on-account and interim budget, the Governor’s speech was discussed in the House, but not a single member from the opposition bench displayed any courage to take the ruling party to task.

Many Congress legislators still look disappointed for the party’s failure to form a government in the state. Such people have barely shown any interest in the functioning of the House. In the session, it was clear that if the Congress continues to behave in this way, the ruling party will not have to think about running the House smoothly.