Social media star IAS Abhishek Singh, who acted in Delhi Crime 2, suspended for long absence

Yogi Adityanath's Government has suspended IAS Officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre Abhishek Singh for missing work for a long time without explanation. He is missing from duty for the last 82 days and has not informed the office of the department of personnel & appointment in UP Government.

Singh was appointed as observer in the Gujrat elections in November last but removed by the election commission after he posted own pics with vehicle bearing his designation. The EC had removed Abhishek Singh from election duty on November 18 last year and since then he has not reported back to the UP Government.

Social media star

Known for his regular presence on various social media platform, Abhishek Singh has acted in the web series Delhi Crime Season-2 of Netflix. He has also acted in music videos of famous singer B Praak and Jubin Nautiyal. There 30 lakh odd followers of Abhishek Singh on the social media site Instagram. He had hit headlines after doing a ramp week during the Lakme Fashion Week.

On Wednesday the Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Appointment & Personnel, Devesh Chaturvedi issued suspension order of Abhishek Singh, a 2011 batch UP Cadre IAS officer. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given his consent for the suspension of IAS Officer.

No leaves for IAS, IPS officers till Feb 15

It may be mentioned that state government has cancelled the leave of all the IAS & IPS officers of UP till February 15 in the wake of Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held between Feb 10 to 12. The action against Abhishek Singh has been taken for not assuming duty with giving any information about his whereabouts. The officials informed that very soon a separate charge sheet would be issued against him.

Abhishek Singh's background

Belonging to a high profile family of officers, Abhishek’s wife Durga Shakti Nagpal too is an IAS officer of 2009 batch in UP cadre. His father Kripa Shankar Singh had been an IPS officer in UP. Before his selection as IAS, Abhishek Singh was in the police services and posted as ACP in Mumbai.

Singh has been suspended earlier also in 2014 for his alleged misbehavior with a Dalit teacher. Besides he also had to face action in October last for being absent for a long period. He had gone to Delhi on deputation in 2015 for three years and got an extension of two years in 2018. However in March 2020 he was sent back to UP Cadre where he did not join. The personnel department had issued notice to him on absence in October last year after which he assumed office and was sent to Gujrat as observer in elections.

