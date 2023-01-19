Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC reserves order

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son gets bail in poll season | Photo Credit: PTI

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 2021 in which eight people were mowed down at Tikunia area.



Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that the crime is grave.



“It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society,” she said.

The Supreme Court reserved order on the plea filed by Ashish Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court order which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case



According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

