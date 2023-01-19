e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC reserves order

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC reserves order

Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that the crime is grave.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son gets bail in poll season | Photo Credit: PTI
Follow us on

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 2021 in which eight people were mowed down at Tikunia area.

Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that the crime is grave.

“It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society,” she said.

The Supreme Court reserved order on the plea filed by Ashish Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court order which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Read Also
Delhi: 'Lakhimpur Kheri violence hearing to take 5 years,' says Supreme Court
article-image


According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC...

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP government opposes bail to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son; SC...

Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Around 1,00,000 people expected at BJP rally at BKC

Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Around 1,00,000 people expected at BJP rally at BKC

WATCH: 2 brave women cops bravely fight armed robbers at a bank in Bihar's Hajipur; video goes viral...

WATCH: 2 brave women cops bravely fight armed robbers at a bank in Bihar's Hajipur; video goes viral...

WATCH: Sachin Pilot takes a fresh dig at CM Ashok Gehlot, says 'This is Jadugiri' over paper leak...

WATCH: Sachin Pilot takes a fresh dig at CM Ashok Gehlot, says 'This is Jadugiri' over paper leak...

Singapore-bound Scoot Airline flight takes off from Amritsar leaving behind 35 passengers, DGCA...

Singapore-bound Scoot Airline flight takes off from Amritsar leaving behind 35 passengers, DGCA...