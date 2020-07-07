Six doctors, three nurses, one ventilator: Nitish Kumar’s residence is now a COVID-19 hospital

Nitish Kumar’s residence has been converted into a working corona hospital from Tuesday after the Bihar CM’s niece tested positive. According to an order issued by the superintendent of Patna Medical College, following the instructions of the additional secretary of the health department, a corona hospital with ventilator would be operational at the CM’s residence
He claimed the health department official telephonically directed him to open the special hospital at the CM’s house. The make-shift hospital includes six doctors, three grade A nurses along with a ventilator.
The residence was earlier sealed after his niece tested positive. The Bihar CM’s elder brother Satish Prasad Singh resides in the same house. His niece was down with fever for a couple of days and was rushed to AIIMs last evening.
It has been closed and sanitized. Nitish Kumar also underwent a COVID-19 test last week and tested negative. 16 other members of the CM’s staff were also tested.
On Tuesday, a BJP legislator, Ms Gayatri Yadav and her husband Ramnaresh Yadav were asked to home quarantine. Meanwhile, Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Awasdesh Narain Singh, Welfare Minister Vinod Kumar Singh and two ruling party MLAs are admitted in AIIMS Patna.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, today claimed that the situation was alarming and the government had field to control the pandemic.
On Tuesday, 385 new cases were found in Bihar, including 56 in Patna. More than 30 areas in the state have been sealed following ‘community spread’. As of now, there are 1815 containment zones.
To enforce compulsory use of masks, police fined over 1200 people in Patna town.
At Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur,50 kms from Patna ,entire Collectorate building have been sealed as 18 members of the district collectorate tested positive,Even district SP has been kept in home quarantine as he too was found have Corona virus.
Gardanibagh Civil Hospital in Patna has been sanitized as a patient and a nurse tested Corona positive.
