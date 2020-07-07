Six doctors, three nurses, one ventilator: Nitish Kumar’s residence is now a COVID-19 hospital

Nitish Kumar’s residence has been converted into a working corona hospital from Tuesday after the Bihar CM’s niece tested positive. According to an order issued by the superintendent of Patna Medical College, following the instructions of the additional secretary of the health department, a corona hospital with ventilator would be operational at the CM’s residence

He claimed the health department official telephonically directed him to open the special hospital at the CM’s house. The make-shift hospital includes six doctors, three grade A nurses along with a ventilator.

The residence was earlier sealed after his niece tested positive. The Bihar CM’s elder brother Satish Prasad Singh resides in the same house. His niece was down with fever for a couple of days and was rushed to AIIMs last evening.

It has been closed and sanitized. Nitish Kumar also underwent a COVID-19 test last week and tested negative. 16 other members of the CM’s staff were also tested.