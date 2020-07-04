Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

Earlier, Kumar had sent his swab sample for testing after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

Apart from Kumar, swab samples have been taken from Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury. Their samples will also be tested for COVID-19 as they had been in contact with Singh.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for the COVID-19 test, the sources said.

Kumar had shared the dais with the Council Acting Chairman during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.