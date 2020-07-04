Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader who tested positive

On Saturday, Bihar Legislative Council chairman, Awadhesh Narain Singh was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Patna after his swab samples tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, son and seven staff members too have tested positive. They have all been admitted to the hospital.

Now, swab samples have been taken from Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar,Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar Assembly Speaker, Vijay Kumar Chaudhury. Their samples will also be tested for COVID-19 as they had been in contact with Singh.

Singh had administered oath to nine newly elected members of the Council on July 1 in the Council Hall. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Speaker had been sitting next to him.