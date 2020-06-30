Bihar groom passes away after nuptials; more than 100 test positive for COVID-19 after attending wedding and funeral

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, holding events and congregating in large numbers is a risky prospect, and Holding a wedding amidst the pandemic thus might not be the best idea. There have now been several instances wherein people have gotten together in large numbers, only to later find themselves quarantined or testing positive.

As the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, smaller gatherings were permitted in various parts of the country. But for one group, what began as a rather joyous occasion has since descended into tragedy with over a 100 people testing positive for COVID-19.

According to an NDTV report, a wedding was held in Bihar on June 15, and the groom passed away the next day. It is unknown whether he too had been infected by the virus as his samples are yet to be tested.

Reportedly, 111 people had attended the wedding, following which some of the groom's relatives tested positive, even as the groom passed away. Keep in mind that nearly 400 people are now being screen for the virus, having attended either the wedding or the funeral. Out of them, more than 100 have tested positive.