Netizens horrified by video of medical workers allegedly dumping bodies of COVID-19 patients in pits; Karnataka Health Minister promises inquiry

Outrage poured in on Tuesday over two videos that showed medical workers in PPE outfits allegedly dumping bodies of COVID-19 patients in large black bags into huge pits in Ballari – the hometown of Health Minister B Sriramulu.

The videos show five men wearing personal protective gear dragging four body bags from a van and throwing them into two large pits.

The five men in PPE are seen with a man in a mask standing by a black van. One man showed a thumbs up sign after dumping the body bags while another was seen walking away, presumably taking a video on his phone.

In the second video from the same spot, four men can be seen running towards another pit. They once again throw the black body bags into the pit.

In both the videos, an earthmover equipment is also seen in the frame ready to cover the pits.

The district administration has initiated a probe to verify the authenticity of the videos. FPJ was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the videos that hit social media with a bang.

Sources say that the people in the video were in a great hurry as the administration had earlier faced stiff resistance over choice of place from local residents.

“By any chance, if the burial has not happened according to the Centre’s rules, I will serve them notice. I am given to understand that it has not happened that way. I will ensure it is examined and action is taken," Health Minister Sriramulu told the media.

Reports however indicate that the burial was conducted with the government’s permission.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 947 new cases according to the state health bulletin taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,242.

In another day of high, Bengaluru reported 503 new cases and four more deaths.

Many patients had no known source of infection either by travel history or contact with already infected patients and this is worrying authorities as it is indicative of community spread.