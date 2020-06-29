From Sanjay Mayukh to Sameer Kumar Singh: Nine candidates elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

LK Mishra

All nine candidates who had filed their nomination papers for nine seats in Bihar Legislative Council were elected unopposed on Monday, which was the last date of withdrawal of the nomination papers.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretary V N Pandey, who is the returning officer for the elections handed over certificates to three each from JDU and RJD, two from BJP, and one from Congress.

Those declared elected are - Ghulam Ghouse, Kumud Verma, Bhishma Sahani (all JDU), Mohammad Farooq, Sunil Kumar Singh, and Chandrabali Singh Chandravanshi (all RJD), Sanjay Mayukh and Samrat Chaudhury (both BJP) and Sameer Kumar Singh of Congress.

Of them, only Sanjay Mayukh of BJP has been retained for another term.

RJD's Mohammad Farooq is a Mumbai based realtor while Sunil Kumar Singh is the Chairman of Bihar state marketing union. One must note that RJD for the first time did not nominate a Yadav candidate while JDU had fielded a Muslim, a woman, and an extremely backward caste leader.

Sanjay Mayukh who looks after the party's media is from upper caste-Kayastha and Samrat Chaudhdhury is from influential Kushwaha caste. Congress candidate too is from the r caste-Rajput background. His father, Rajendra Prasad Singh was a minister in Bihar in the 80s.

JDU has emerged as the biggest party in the council following five out of 8 MLCs of RJD joining it last week. BJP has 19 members and placed second. RJD has six members with three being elected today.