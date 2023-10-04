Sikkim Flash Floods: 23 Army Soldiers Missing After Sudden Cloud Burst Over Lhonak Lake In Lachen Valley; Visuals Surface

Gangtok: Due to a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley. Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details. 23 Indian Army personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway.

23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim: Defence PRO, Guwahati https://t.co/zDabUMrCaI pic.twitter.com/uWVO1nsT2T — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

#WATCH | Sikkim: A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst.



(Video source: Central Water Commission) pic.twitter.com/00xJ0QX3ye — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected, said Defence PRO, Guwahati.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

