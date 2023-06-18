Indian Army Rescues 3,500 Tourists Stranded Due To Landslides, Heavy Rain In North Sikkim

Tourists being rescued by emergency personnel | Twitter

Indian Army on Saturday rescued around 3500 tourists who were stranded after a bridge was swept away near Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rains a day earlier in the state, a press release said. Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16. "Around 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence said.

#WATCH | Over 2000 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on 16th June. BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rains & inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the affected area to facilitate the… pic.twitter.com/bbuPHvth51 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Following Friday's torrential downpour, North Sikkim experienced flash floods and landslides that blocked roads. Due to the bad weather, a bridge close to Chungthang washed away and 3,500 tourists were left stranded in the area.

Efforts on to restore connectivity

Troops of the Trishakti Corps, the Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists, the PRO further added. "The tourists were extended help to cross over the river," it said, adding that efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue.

All required help for tourists being provided

There are tents and medical aid stations set up till the route is open for their continued travel. All required help will be given to the tourists. The Indian Army, which protects the border in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, continues to be proactive in helping travellers and the local populace.

According to officials speaking to news agency PTI, the North Sikkim district government has established helplines numbers 8509822997 and 116464265 for individuals to call with any inquiries regarding the stranded visitors.

