Severe Flash Floods Leave Thousands Stranded In Sikkim, Tourists Trapped

Amid heavy rainfall, Sikkim has been hit by a devastating flash flood, resulting in the closure of highways and leaving an estimated 3,000 tourists stranded in the affected areas.

The Pegong area in North Sikkim has been particularly hard-hit, leading to the complete shutdown of National Highway No. 10.

Reports indicate that individuals, including tourists, are stranded on both sides of the national highway, as the relentless downpour continues.

Landslides have further worsened the situation

Landslides triggered by the torrential rains have further worsened the situation, causing certain regions such as Lachung and Lachen to become completely cut off from the rest of the state.

The Sikkim administration is actively engaged in rescue operations to safely evacuate those stranded and provide necessary assistance. In Rimbi, located in West Sikkim, a 90-year-old cattleman named Ash Lall Limboo, hailing from Darap, is suspected to have been swept away by the rising water levels of the Rimbi River.

Rescue operations underway

Local authorities, including the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Station House Officer (SHO) in Geyzing, have launched an investigation into the incident and are currently working to locate the missing individual's body.

Just a few days ago, heavy rains caused a section of the Singtam-Dikchu road to wash away, trapping a car carrying tourists. However, they were successfully rescued by the Border Roads Organization, which swiftly responded to the emergency situation.