 Sikkim set to join national rail network in 2024 with Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project nearing completion
The project encompasses 14 tunnels, 22 bridges, and 5 stations, with an additional underground station at Teesta Bazar in West Bengal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Sikkim set to join national rail network in 2024 with Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project nearing completion | Twitter/ Railway Ministry

The Sivok-Rangpo railway project, which will connect Sikkim with the rest of India, is expected to be completed in 2024. This 45-kilometre-long railway line will link Sivok in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim. With the project nearing its conclusion, significant progress has been made, including the construction of tunnels, bridges, and stations. The Sivok-Rangpo railway project aims to provide a significant boost to connectivity for the land-locked state of Sikkim.

By establishing a railway link, the North East Frontier Railway intends to facilitate overall development and ensure greater accessibility for the people in the region, stated a report in India Today.

Tunnels, Bridges, and Stations

The project encompasses 14 tunnels, 22 bridges, and 5 stations, with an additional underground station at Teesta Bazar in West Bengal. These tunnels will cover approximately 38 kilometres of the entire railway line, with 76 percent of tunnel construction already completed.

Excavation for six tunnels has finished, and the remaining tunnels are nearing completion, with the final concrete lining underway.

Enhanced Accessibility and Trade

Once operational, the Sivok-Rangpo railway line will offer long-distance connectivity for the residents of Sikkim. This new rail link will enable easier transportation of essential goods to the state, benefiting its economy and reducing logistical challenges. The improved connectivity will facilitate the movement of people and goods, fostering overall development and growth in the region.

