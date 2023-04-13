Government of Sikkim Announces Completion of Two School Buildings for 200 Students in Namcheybong

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 11: The Government Of Sikkim announces the completion of the construction of two new school buildings located in Namcheybong, Sikkim. The project was spearheaded by Shri EM Prasad Sharma, MLA of Namcheybong and honourable advisor of the excise department of the Government of Sikkim.

The government of Sikkim developed the newly constructed facility to empower over 200 students from nearby villages. The construction project cost 125 crore rupees. It consists of eight classrooms, auditoriums, and extensions.

Shri EM Prasad Sharma, one of the key persons involved in the successful completion of this project, says, “I am committed to ensuring that each student in our constituency has access to quality education and resources. This new building is just one part of my vision for the brighter future of our community.”

The completion of the new project is opening a new door of opportunities. The promising project will empower over 200 children in Namcheybong to access education. It will serve as a very useful source of development for the region. It will guide the people of the region in making informed decisions and promote innovation. It will also encourage the students to make good learning choices and pursue their interests.

In addition to this construction project, Shri EM Prasad Sharma recently launched a website. This website is dedicated to providing information about his work initiatives and initiatives in the Namcheybong constituency. The website offers news updates on various projects undertaken by him. The website also aims to serve as a platform for people to voice their thoughts, opinions, and suggestions. It will serve as a resourceful tool to build transparency between the Government and its citizens.

Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for Namcheybong, Shri EM Prasad Sharma, is a man on a mission to empower the people in Namcheybong, Sikkim. He strives to fulfil the long pending demands of his people as well as fast-track the rural growth, development, and management in the region.

Over the years, Shri EM Prasad Sharma has initiated several projects to improve the standards of living of the people. He has been providing better access to sanitation, water, road connectivity, schools, and hospitals. He emphasizes on delivery of the best healthcare services at a subsidized rate to the people. He is widely acclaimed for giving local people employment opportunities. Thus, helping the people of Namcheybong build a self-sufficient life for themselves.

Shri EM Prasad Sharma is a highly determined and responsible human being; He understands the urgency caused due to limited natural resources. He is continuously introducing new ways to manage natural resources. Under his guidance, many villages in Sikkim have equipped themselves with best management practices, such as waste management, forest conservation, and solar energy.

Shri EM Prasad Sharma has been empowering people with practical solutions within reach. He has worked to ensure the interests of the people in Namcheybong are upheld in all projects he initiates. We applaud Shri EM Prasad Sharma for his efforts and wish him success in achieving his goals.

