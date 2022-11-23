e-Paper Get App
Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's family arrives in Delhi, police to question them again

Shraddha had filed a complaint in Mumbai in 2020, saying that his family knew that Aaftab wanted to kill her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's family arrives in Delhi, police to question them again | FPJ
As per a few reports, Aftab Poonawala's family is in Delhi. Their statements were also recorded by the police, but as new facts have come to light based on the new facts about the family, they may be questioned again. Shraddha had filed a complaint in Mumbai in 2020, saying that his family knew that Aaftab wanted to kill her.

article-image

Shraddha feared that Aftab would kill her and cut her body, she wrote in a letter to the police in 2020. The accused began abusing Shraddha during this time, and as a result, she was hospitalised with numerous injuries on her body.

"He Aftab has been abusing me and beating me. Today (November 23, 2020) he tried to kill me... and blackmails me that he will cut me up in pieces and throw me away."

She further wrote in the letter that, "Aafab's parents were aware that Aaftab tried to kill her by suffocating her."

