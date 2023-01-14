Shraddha murder case: Aaftab chopped victim's body using saw, says autopsy report

Shraddha murder case: Aaftab chopped body using saw, says autopsy report | FPJ

Delhi: The high voltage drama of Shraddha Walkar murder case has come up with a new revelation that her body was chopped into pieces using a saw.

According to a report in NDTV, an autopsy of Shraddha's bones has revealed that her body was cut into several pieces by Aaftab using a saw. The test was carried out using DNA samples from her father. Also, traces of blood found in Aaftab's flat matched with Shraddha's DNA.

Autopsy carried out at AIIMS, Delhi

The autopsy of the bones was carried out at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

A DNA test conducted last month also confirmed that the bones found in Mehrauli's forest area and in Gurugram where Aaftab Poonawala led the police during investigation were Shraddha's.

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.