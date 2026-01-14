Mathura Man Pulls Out Venomous Snake From Jacket; Shows Where It Bit Him While Waiting Outside Clinic - Watch Viral Video

A bizarre and alarming incident at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has left both officials and social media users stunned.

On Monday, a 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Deepak arrived at the Mathura district hospital seeking urgent medical care after being bitten by a snake. However, what turned a routine emergency visit into a shocking episode was the fact that he brought the snake along with him, tucked inside his jacket pocket.

The reptile, reportedly around 1.5 feet long, was still alive, creating panic among patients, attendants, and hospital staff.

Hospital authorities raise safety concerns

Hospital officials immediately intervened after noticing the snake. Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said the man was instructed to remove the reptile from the premises, as its presence posed a serious threat to others in the hospital.

Medical experts say identifying a snake species can be useful in treatment, but carrying a live or dead snake into a public place is unnecessary and dangerous. Standard protocol advises patients to seek immediate care and, if possible, describe the snake rather than bring it along.

Viral video highlights patient’s anger

The incident gained widespread attention after a video from the hospital surfaced online. In the clip, Deepak is seen expressing anger over what he described as a delay in treatment. He claimed he had travelled from Vrindavan and waited for over half an hour without receiving an anti-venom injection.

Frustrated, he alleged poor facilities at the government hospital and said he was forced to stage a brief sit-in protest outside. In the background, bystanders can be heard urging him to discard the snake instead of keeping it in his jacket.

Social media reacts to shocking scene

The unusual episode has triggered intense discussion online. While some users questioned the man’s decision to bring a snake into a hospital, others highlighted ongoing issues such as overcrowding and delays in public healthcare facilities.

Health officials reiterated that venomous or wild animals should never be brought into hospitals, as this can endanger lives and disrupt emergency services.