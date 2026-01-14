 Mathura Man Pulls Out Venomous Snake From Jacket; Shows Where It Bit Him While Waiting Outside Clinic - Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMathura Man Pulls Out Venomous Snake From Jacket; Shows Where It Bit Him While Waiting Outside Clinic - Watch Viral Video

Mathura Man Pulls Out Venomous Snake From Jacket; Shows Where It Bit Him While Waiting Outside Clinic - Watch Viral Video

A snakebite patient caused panic at Mathura district hospital after arriving with the live snake in his jacket pocket. The 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver said he was waiting for treatment and alleged delays at the hospital. Officials asked him to remove the reptile, warning it endangered other patients

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

A bizarre and alarming incident at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has left both officials and social media users stunned.

On Monday, a 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Deepak arrived at the Mathura district hospital seeking urgent medical care after being bitten by a snake. However, what turned a routine emergency visit into a shocking episode was the fact that he brought the snake along with him, tucked inside his jacket pocket.

The reptile, reportedly around 1.5 feet long, was still alive, creating panic among patients, attendants, and hospital staff.

Hospital authorities raise safety concerns

FPJ Shorts
'Source Code Is Everything For OEMs': Mandatory Disclosure Fears Could Dent India’s Smartphone Ambitions
'Source Code Is Everything For OEMs': Mandatory Disclosure Fears Could Dent India’s Smartphone Ambitions
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
When Is Magh Bihu 2026? Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam’s Traditional Harvest Festival
When Is Magh Bihu 2026? Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam’s Traditional Harvest Festival

Hospital officials immediately intervened after noticing the snake. Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said the man was instructed to remove the reptile from the premises, as its presence posed a serious threat to others in the hospital.

Medical experts say identifying a snake species can be useful in treatment, but carrying a live or dead snake into a public place is unnecessary and dangerous. Standard protocol advises patients to seek immediate care and, if possible, describe the snake rather than bring it along.

Viral video highlights patient’s anger

The incident gained widespread attention after a video from the hospital surfaced online. In the clip, Deepak is seen expressing anger over what he described as a delay in treatment. He claimed he had travelled from Vrindavan and waited for over half an hour without receiving an anti-venom injection.

Frustrated, he alleged poor facilities at the government hospital and said he was forced to stage a brief sit-in protest outside. In the background, bystanders can be heard urging him to discard the snake instead of keeping it in his jacket.

Social media reacts to shocking scene

The unusual episode has triggered intense discussion online. While some users questioned the man’s decision to bring a snake into a hospital, others highlighted ongoing issues such as overcrowding and delays in public healthcare facilities.

Health officials reiterated that venomous or wild animals should never be brought into hospitals, as this can endanger lives and disrupt emergency services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mathura Man Pulls Out Venomous Snake From Jacket; Shows Where It Bit Him While Waiting Outside...
Mathura Man Pulls Out Venomous Snake From Jacket; Shows Where It Bit Him While Waiting Outside...
Viral Video Showing Children Reciting Islamic Verses In Delhi School Sparks Outrage
Viral Video Showing Children Reciting Islamic Verses In Delhi School Sparks Outrage
Kalyan Viral Video: Flag Touches High-Tension Wire During Mahayuti Campaign Rally In Yogidham;...
Kalyan Viral Video: Flag Touches High-Tension Wire During Mahayuti Campaign Rally In Yogidham;...
'Jab Mota Bhai Ki Patang Kaat Di': Throwback Video Of Amit Shah Flying Kite On Makar Sankranti Goes...
'Jab Mota Bhai Ki Patang Kaat Di': Throwback Video Of Amit Shah Flying Kite On Makar Sankranti Goes...
Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs',...
Haridwar Viral Video: 2 Men Detained For Roaming Around At Har Ki Pauri Dressing As 'Sheikhs',...