'Mat Le Order, Mai Kha Raha Hu': Enraged Zomato Rider Eats Customer's Food After Argument Over Door-Step Delivery

A late-night delivery dispute has gone viral on social media, reigniting conversations around how food delivery partners are treated and what customers can reasonably expect from doorstep services.

The episode occurred after midnight, when a Zomato delivery partner found himself in a heated exchange with a customer. According to the delivery agent, the customer repeatedly demanded that the food be delivered upstairs and allegedly spoke rudely over the phone when the request was declined. The delivery partner explained that it was past 2:30 am and that he was unwilling to go beyond the standard delivery point.

Visibly upset, the delivery agent recorded a video describing the phone call and highlighting what he described as a growing lack of basic courtesy towards delivery workers.

“We only ask for respect”

In the video, which was later shared on Instagram by Ankur Thakur, the delivery partner spoke about the pressures of working long hours, often late at night, under physically demanding conditions. He stressed that delivery agents are not asking for special treatment, but simply patience and respectful communication from customers.

He further claimed that the customer threatened to cancel the order when he refused to deliver it upstairs. In response, the delivery partner told the customer to proceed with the cancellation.

Order cancelled, food kept

After the order was cancelled, the delivery agent showed the food on camera, a biryani combo that included biryani, gulab jamun, and side dishes. He stated that since the order had been cancelled, he would be eating the food himself. The moment he ate a gulab jamun on camera quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the clip.

Internet reacts

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram and sparked a heated debate in the comments section, with users expressing sharply divided opinions.

Several viewers sided with the delivery partner, praising him for refusing to tolerate disrespect. One user commented, “Good on you for standing up for yourself. Delivery partners are humans, not servants.” Another wrote, “People forget these riders work crazy hours. Basic decency isn’t too much to ask.”

However, not everyone agreed with his actions. Some users felt the customer’s demand was justified, pointing to the fees paid for convenience. “This is literally what doorstep delivery means. Customers pay extra so they don’t have to come down,” one comment read. Another added, “Bhai doorstep delivery yehi hoti h aapko usko ghr pe hi dena chiye wo niche kyu aaye , customer handling delivery charges and premium prices convenience k liye hi deta h ! Banda khud se adjust kre toh theek but aap bhi apna job hi kr rhe ho isme uski koi galti nhi"