'Should Language Of PM Be Like This?': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Modi Over His 'Mujra' Remark On INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: After PM Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on the INDIA bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday wrote a letter to the PM, saying that the former has said many baseless, factless, and false things to the people.

Further coming down heavily on PM, Tejashwi, in his letter said, "Should the language of the Prime Minister of this big-hearted country be like this?."

"Today you came to Bihar and after coming here, you said as many baseless, factless, and false things as you could. Now it is not expected from you that you will keep the discussion high while keeping in mind the dignity of your post. But today you have come to the terminology of "Mujra" and "Mangalsutra". Frankly speaking, we are worried about you. Should the language of the Prime Minister of this big-hearted country be like this? You think and decide," wrote Tejashwi to PM Modi.

VIDEO | Here's what RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) said on PM Modi's 'mujra' remark against the opposition at a rally in Patna.



"As elections are proceeding, language is degrading further. PM Modi is using such language that even his supporters are not liking it.…

PM Modi's Speech In Bihar

The development comes after PM Modi at a rally in Bihar on Saturday said that he is giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, and OBC communities that till Modi is alive, he will not let them snatch away their rights.

"For Modi, Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform 'Mujra' (dance), they are free to do... I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservation staunchly," PM Modi said.

Pataliputra, Bihar: "As long as Modi is alive, I won't let their rights be looted. This is Modi's guarantee. For Modi, the Constitution is most important... If the Indian alliance wants to be enslaved by their vote bank, they can. They can even indulge in Mujra there," says PM…

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi

Further, Tejashwi said that the Prime Minister has a backward and anti-Dalit mentality.

"When we came to government in Bihar, we conducted a caste survey at the state's expense. You were also made aware of its reality. Prime Minister, in the light of that survey, we increased the scope of the reservation to 75 percent and kept requesting you again and again and with folded hands demanded that you include it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. But Prime Minister, basically you have a backward and anti-Dalit mentality. You did not give any consideration to this important request of ours," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav Targets PM Modi On Reservation issue

Targeting PM Modi over the reservation issue, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said that they have been requesting the Prime Minister to give reservations in the private sector also.

"You have found a unique way to end Baba Saheb's reservation. Because reservation is available for government jobs under Section 5 and Section 6 of the Constitution, if you have abolished government jobs from Railways, Army and other departments, then the concept of reservation will be wiped off but this serious issue is not among your priorities. We have been requesting you many times - in Parliament, on the streets, in the House, that you make arrangements for reservation in the private sector so that the broad Bahujan population, Dalit community and other deprived groups get their due constitutional rights," Tejashwi Yadav said in his letter.

"All Dalits/OBCs and tribals know that BJP and you are staunch ideological enemies of Baba Saheb, Birsa Munda, Honorable Kanshi Ram Lohia ji and Mandal Commission. Tell us with your action, not speech, sir. and yes. With this letter, I am also attaching the list of Muslim castes under the OBC category in Gujarat. Perhaps you may not even have the knowledge and attention that castes of the Muslim community also get a reservation in Gujarat. You have been the Chief Minister of this state for more than 43 years. Therefore, avoid the politics of spreading confusion and serving hatred," he added.