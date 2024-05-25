Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On INDIA Bloc, Says 'Opposition Free To Perform 'Mujra' For Its Vote Bank' (VIDEOS)

PM Modi During Election Campaign In Bihar's Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency | | X

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the opposition INDIA bloc by saying that it was free to do ‘mujra’ (dance) if it wished to do so but he would not let them snatch away the reservation quotas given to the SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs.

Addressing an election in Bikram under Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in favour of BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, Modi said that he was giving guarantee to the people of Bihar he would not let them (INDIA bloc) snatch away their rights till he was alive.

Pataliputra, Bihar: "As long as Modi is alive, I won't let their rights be looted. This is Modi's guarantee. For Modi, the Constitution is most important... If the Indian alliance wants to be enslaved by their vote bank, they can. They can even indulge in Mujra there," says PM… pic.twitter.com/j0zFjU4GGu — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2024

“For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme. If the INDIA bloc wants to perform ‘mujra’ (dance) before their vote bank, they are free to do so. I will protect the SCs/STs/OBCs reservation at all costs," he added.

PM accused Congress of changing the law linked to minority institutions to please their vote bank as thousands of institutions were declared minority institutions in the process. After these institutions were declared minority institutions, SCs, STs, and OBCs could not get reservation facilities during admissions in them.

VIDEO | Here's what RJD leader Manoj Jha (@manojkjhadu) said on PM Modi's 'INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank' remark during an election rally in Bihar's Pataliputra.



"I am not worried about what he (PM Modi) is saying, I am worried about him now. Till yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/5iBmLTcGAG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2024

Modi contended that under the constitution, reservation could not be given on the basis of religion and admission in educational institutions. RJD-Congress want to give reservation to their vote bank based on religion by ending the quota of SCs, STs and OBCs, he added.

Indirectly targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad, he said, “This is the era of LED bulbs but he is moving around with a lantern. This is a lantern that lights up just one house. This lantern has spread darkness all over Bihar," he said.

Speaking at an election rally in Karakat constituency later, Modi said that the countdown had begun for incarceration of those who had taken land in lieu of giving jobs in the railway, making a veiled attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

“With (his) helicopter sorties coming to an end, the way to jail will open for him,” he remarked while indirectly referring to Tejashwi`s blitzkrieg campaign for the Lok Sabha election.