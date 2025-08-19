On Camera: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 4th Floor While Flying Kite In Delhi's Okhla

Kite String [Representative Image] | Deposit Photos

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor while flying a kite in Delhi's Okhla on Monday. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the boy falling onto the alleyway as a motorbike passes through. The motorcyclist escaped the crash by milliseconds.

The footage shows another motorcyclist, who arrived moments later, pulling over after seeing the boy lying unconscious on the ground. Soon, other passersby stopped to help rescue the child.

Every year, the skies of Delhi and surrounding areas are filled with kites as Independence Day approaches. Whilst kite flying brings joy to those who participate, it also results in fatal accidents. Authorities have repeatedly issued warnings against the deadly Chinese manjha. However, several manjha-related accidents have still been reported this season.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a drain whilst attempting to catch a kite in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Friday. The incident occurred when the boy slipped into the drain. After hours of search efforts, his body was recovered the following morning.