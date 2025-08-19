 On Camera: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 4th Floor While Flying Kite In Delhi's Okhla
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 4th Floor While Flying Kite In Delhi's Okhla

On Camera: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 4th Floor While Flying Kite In Delhi's Okhla

The footage shows another motorcyclist, who arrived moments later, pulling over after seeing the boy lying unconscious on the ground. Soon, other passersby stopped to help rescue the child.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Kite String [Representative Image] | Deposit Photos

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy died after falling from the fourth floor while flying a kite in Delhi's Okhla on Monday. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the boy falling onto the alleyway as a motorbike passes through. The motorcyclist escaped the crash by milliseconds.

The footage shows another motorcyclist, who arrived moments later, pulling over after seeing the boy lying unconscious on the ground. Soon, other passersby stopped to help rescue the child.

Read Also
Indore: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Touching High-Tension Line While Flying Kite
article-image

Every year, the skies of Delhi and surrounding areas are filled with kites as Independence Day approaches. Whilst kite flying brings joy to those who participate, it also results in fatal accidents. Authorities have repeatedly issued warnings against the deadly Chinese manjha. However, several manjha-related accidents have still been reported this season.

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a drain whilst attempting to catch a kite in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Friday. The incident occurred when the boy slipped into the drain. After hours of search efforts, his body was recovered the following morning.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case