Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar

A woman from Rajasthan’s Sikar has filed an FIR accusing a temple priest, Baba Balaknath, and two associates of sexual assault.

The woman, in her statement to the police, alleged that the incident took place after she was given an intoxicant by the baba under the pretence of performing a religious ritual. She further claimed that the priest and his accomplices threatened her with violence and blackmail if she dared to speak out.

The case has been registered at Udyog Nagar police station in Sikar. According to the FIR, the woman was introduced to Baba Balaknath by a man named Rajesh during a visit to the Kshetrapal Temple in Khedi Datunjala. The baba allegedly told her that he could resolve her family’s problems through the practice of Tantra Vidya. During their interactions, the priest gave her "prasad" on multiple occasions, but one day, while offering to drop her home, he gave her a piece of sweet (peda) to allegedly make her unconscious.

The woman reported that after she lost consciousness, Baba Balaknath raped her multiple times. During the assault, his driver, Yogesh, recorded a video of the incident. The footage surfaced on social media on Sunday and quickly went viral.

राजस्थान : सीकर जिले में कार में रोमांस कर रहे बाबा बालकनाथ पर पुलिस ने रेप की FIR दर्ज की।



पीड़िता का आरोप है कि बाबा ने तंत्र-मंत्र के सहारे परेशानियां दूर करने का भरोसा दिया और इज्जत लूटता रहा।



The victim claimed that following the incident, the accused continued to harass her, demanding she visit them regularly. They also allegedly threatened to release the video online if she refused to comply or attempted to report the crime.

This harassment continued for several months before the victim decided to come forward and lodge a formal complaint with the police. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The police have begun questioning the accused and gathering evidence, including the video that is central to the woman’s claim. As the investigation proceeds, the police are also trying to verify other elements of the victim's complaint, including the threats made to her and her family.