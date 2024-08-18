 Mumbai Shocker: 2 Hindu Priests Returning From Temple Brutally Attacked With Knife & Sticks By Mob In Kandivali; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai Shocker: 2 Hindu Priests Returning From Temple Brutally Attacked With Knife & Sticks By Mob In Kandivali; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Mumbai, August 18: In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai's Kandivali in Laljipada, a mob armed with knife and sticks allegedly attacked two Hindu priests on a busy road. The priests were on their way back from a temple, according to preliminary information available. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday (August 17) night.

The shocking video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 18). The video showed a mob split into groups attacking the priests. While one priest (in orange) is seen standing close to a scooter fallen on the road, another one in white was chased by the crowd and roughed up.

Meanwhile, a woman is seen making aggressive gestures while talking to the priest wearing orange dhoti. A man is seen wielding a knife while others are seen with sticks in their hands. However, the reason behind the attack is not known.

Police Swings Into Action

Police reached the spot after learning about the incident and at least 5 people are said to be involved in the attack.

According to the information available, police is investigating the matter and has detained two people in connection with the brutal attack on the priests.

