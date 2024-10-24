Shocking Video: 2 Men Dressed As Sadhus Abused & Thrashed With Slippers In Ayodhya For Allegedly Harassing Women

@neeraj_jhaa

A video showing two young sadhus being assaulted in UP’s Ayodhya has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Guptar Ghat, one of the prominent locations in the city.

Reports suggest that the family involved in the incident has alleged that the sadhus harassed women and girls, which led to a violent confrontation.

The video shows a young man attacking the sadhus, hurling abuse and hitting them with slippers while a crowd gathers to record the incident. One of the sadhus tries to defend himself, but the situation escalates. An older sadhu attempts to intervene, urging the young men to leave the scene. In the video, the voices of women who were reportedly the target of the alleged harassment can also be heard.

Watch the video here:

The family justified their actions, claiming that the young men disguised as sadhus had harassed the women, which provoked the attack.

Both sadhus detained

The Ayodhya police have since taken action. They have detained the two individuals for questioning.

As it stands, an investigation is underway, and it appears that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding between the two groups.

"This is a case of misunderstanding that led to a street altercation. Two people have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway," said police in statement to the media.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that while tensions initially ran high, a compromise between the parties was reportedly reached later, with both sides agreeing to resolve the issue amicably.

The Ayodhya police have assured that they will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that such incidents do not take place again.