Video: Ayodhya Ram Lalla-Themed Ganpati Bappa Idol Goes Viral From Hyderabad

Ram Lalla-like Ganpati idol | Instagram/Vinay Kanna

Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with great joy in India and even across the world. In recent times, creativity is at peak with the Ganpati idols, be it at homes or public pandals. While you might have come across Bappa idols inspired from cinemas likes Bahubali, Pushpa and so on, let us tell you about the unique Ganpati Bappa idol that is going viral on social media now. In a unique fusion of tradition and creativity, a video showed an Ayodhya Ram-themed Ganpati Bappa idol.

This Ganpati Bappa will remind you of Ram Lalla

Earlier this year, the Ram mandir in Ayodhya opened its doors for devotees after a wait of decades together. Paying tribute to the Ram Lalla, this Ganpati Bappa resembled Lord Ram's deity installed at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Uttar Pradesh. Visuals of the Ram Lalla-like Ganpati idol showed Bappa carved out of dark black stone, similar to the one used in Ayodhya.

The video was posted on Instagram by a person named Vinay Kanna from Hyderabad, Telangana. It opened to show the majestic idol of Lord Ganesha and its impressive features. The idol’s intricate design and appearance were inspired by Lord Ram's idol installed at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Despite being Ganpati Bappa, it certainly reminded people of Lord Ram due to its iconic look. The dress colour, embellishment and other detailing everything resembled Ram Lalla, making people also seek the blessings Lord Ram while praying to Ganpati Bappa.

Video goes viral

The video was uploaded online on August 9 and it has attracted gone viral attracting more than 17,000 views on Instagram. Reacting to this idol, people shared heart emojis in the comments section and they also wrote "Ganpati Bappa morya."