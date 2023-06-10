Shoaib Jamai Attacked During Live TV Show, Forced To Flee By Co-Panelist Subuhi Khan; Video Goes Viral

Shoaib Jamai, who calls himself an Islamist scholar and is a regular on TV news debates at prime time, was allegedly beaten up on live TV by woman co-panelist Subuhi Khan and forced to flee the show.

A video clip of the incident is now going viral on social media platforms.

In this clip, Subuhi Khan is seen pouncing on Jamai and throw expletives at him. The incident comes shortly after Jamai's video on 'Akhand Bharat' had gone viral.

For context, a video of Jamai had gone viral recently in which he was seen advocating for an Akhand Bharat, which he said will unite the Muslims of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“I beseech Allah that the day would soon come when India transforms into Akhand Bharat. The day when 25 crore Muslims from Bangladesh, 25 crore Muslims from Pakistan, and 25 crore Muslims from India would unite and take over India, then India would have a Muslim Prime Minister and more than 250 Muslims would serve as members of parliament," Jamai is heard saying in the viral video.

It is likely that Jamai came under attack on live TV due to his viral video. However, reason for the tussle between two panelists was not immediately known.