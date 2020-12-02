Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'lifts' poem from internet, credits wife for writing it in her father's memory

Bhopal: A woman media professional on Tuesday accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of passing off on Twitter a poem written by her as one written by his wife Sadhna Singh after the death of his father-in-law.

While the state Congress leaders slammed Chouhan for alleged plagiarism, the ruling BJP refused to comment.

In a tweet on November 22, Chouhan shared a few lines of a poem titled "Bauji" (father) on his Twitter handle, stating that it was written by his wife to express her feelings after the last rites of his father-in-law.”