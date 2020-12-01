CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses political issues with JP Nadda, Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi

According to sources, Chouhan does not want to make any major changes in the cabinet for now, and Nadda has given approval for it.

The BJP’s executive committee has to be set up. According to sources in the party, both Chouhan and Nadda have discussed about it.

Chouhan and Tomar discussed about the political issues in the state. Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, met Chouhan on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s meeting with central leadership indicates that adjustment of Scindia’s supporters to some departments or to the party organisation figured in it.

Scindia wants that his supporters should be given important portfolios in the government or in the party.

Chouhan spoke to the central leadership about that. The central leadership will take a decision on appointment of those ministers who have lost by-elections. They may be adjusted to corporations.

Chouhan also presented a copy of the blueprint of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh to Nadda.