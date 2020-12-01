CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses political issues with JP Nadda, Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has met national president of the BJP JP Nadda, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other leaders.
The meeting took place during Chouhan’s trip to Delhi on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between Nadda and Chouhan after the recent by-elections.
After Chouhan’s talks with the party’s central leadership, it is expected that the long-awaited political decisions will be taken.
Besides expanding cabinet, the BJP has to take a decision on the names of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. Chouhan has discussed these issues with Nadda.
According to sources, Chouhan does not want to make any major changes in the cabinet for now, and Nadda has given approval for it.
The BJP’s executive committee has to be set up. According to sources in the party, both Chouhan and Nadda have discussed about it.
Chouhan and Tomar discussed about the political issues in the state. Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, met Chouhan on Monday.
The Chief Minister’s meeting with central leadership indicates that adjustment of Scindia’s supporters to some departments or to the party organisation figured in it.
Scindia wants that his supporters should be given important portfolios in the government or in the party.
Chouhan spoke to the central leadership about that. The central leadership will take a decision on appointment of those ministers who have lost by-elections. They may be adjusted to corporations.
Chouhan also presented a copy of the blueprint of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh to Nadda.
