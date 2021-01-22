Shivamogga explosion: Seven killed in unfortunate blast, more deaths expected; Karnataka CM Yediyurappa orders probe

Yediyurappa said, “I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The wounded are being treated and I wish them all a speedy recovery. A high-level investigation into the accident has been ordered and strict action against the guilty will be taken.”

He added that he is keeping a close eye in the rescue operations and sufficient teams have been dispatched to the accident site.

“I had instructed the authorities last night to take all necessary measures for rescue operations and others. A high-level probe has also been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Yediyurappa said.