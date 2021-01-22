PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives in explosion in Karnataka's Shivamogga; Yediyurappa orders high-level probe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the eight who were killed in the Shivamogga dynamite blast.
"Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, quoting the PM.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that teams have been sent immediately for the necessary rescue operation, and a high-level probe has been ordered into the explosion.
"I extend condolences to [the] deceased's [family] members. Injured people are being treated. I've ordered a high-level inquiry into this, and strict action will be taken," Yediyurappa tweeted.
At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar was quoted as saying.
The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10:30 pm, sending shock waves not only in Shivamogga but also the neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.
(With inputs from agencies)
