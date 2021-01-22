PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives in explosion in Karnataka's Shivamogga; Yediyurappa orders high-level probe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the eight who were killed in the Shivamogga dynamite blast.

"Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, quoting the PM.