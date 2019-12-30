Shashi Tharoor faces ire for opposing 'Islamist extremism' during CAA protests

After a social media user posted a video, encouraging people to say 'Ia ilaha illallah' during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to rebuke "Islamist extremism".

"Our fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either. We who’re raising our voice in the #CAA_NRCProtests are fighting to defend an #InclusiveIndia," he wrote.

Incidentally, 'la ilaha illallah' is an Islamic creed, the Shahada, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It translates to mean 'There is no god but God'.

"We will not allow pluralism and diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism," Tharoor said.